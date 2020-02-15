Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 529 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 186,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,349,000 after acquiring an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,651,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,075. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

