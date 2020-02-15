Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 12,925 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 662,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 126,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $$25.39 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 313,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,835. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

