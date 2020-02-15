Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 14,825 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of IBDL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. 180,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,723. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

