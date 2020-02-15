Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

