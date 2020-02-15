Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.48. The stock had a trading volume of 545,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $281.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.04.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

