Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after buying an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $17,231,564 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.36. 635,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.