Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.47 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 15,005,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,671,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

