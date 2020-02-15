Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 19.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Total by 20.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. Total SA has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,465,801.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.