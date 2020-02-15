Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $384,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 124,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,703. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

