Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Santa Fe Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFEF) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

The stock has a market cap of $52.96 million, a P/E ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

About Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.

