Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. Scala has a total market cap of $517,497.00 and $573.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

