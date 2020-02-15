Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $22.04. 213,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,171. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.54. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

