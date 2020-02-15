Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.58% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $34,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $121.52 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $125.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

