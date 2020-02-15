Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 670,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $173,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $370,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth $3,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 87.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.