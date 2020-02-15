SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading Down 12.6%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.15, approximately 1,844,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,087% from the average daily volume of 84,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

