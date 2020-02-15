Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHIP shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

