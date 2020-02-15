Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHIP shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Earnings History for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.