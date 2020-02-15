SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 17.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $1,257,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.22. 394,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,543. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.