Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $150.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.07. 619,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,834. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,550,901 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

