Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 78,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $58.51. 9,137,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,754. The stock has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.