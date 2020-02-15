SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SEGRO from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF remained flat at $$11.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.