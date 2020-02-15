SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.40 Per Share

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) announced a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SEGRO stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 935 ($12.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 926 ($12.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 898.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 835.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
