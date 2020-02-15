Sei Investments Co. Acquires 104,600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $50,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after acquiring an additional 594,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 249,306 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

VICI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,371. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

