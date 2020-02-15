Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $39,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 829,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,816. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

