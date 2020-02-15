Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $54,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,793,000 after buying an additional 272,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $102.64. 1,271,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $357,886.54. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $596,603.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

