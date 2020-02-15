Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,898,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 265,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,280,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $138.48. 987,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,540. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.45 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.