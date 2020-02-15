Sei Investments Co. Has $44.38 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720,769 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $44,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Progressive by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,488. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

