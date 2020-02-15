Sei Investments Co. Has $48.21 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $48,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 51.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.87. 286,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,564. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.