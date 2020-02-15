Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $42,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in JD.Com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $3,875,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 106.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,054,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,086,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 1.43.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

