Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,112 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $36,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock worth $10,612,704. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

