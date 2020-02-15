Senior’s (SNR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Senior to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senior currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 189.57 ($2.49).

Shares of LON:SNR remained flat at $GBX 162.60 ($2.14) during trading on Thursday. 296,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.59. The firm has a market cap of $681.97 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 149.90 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

