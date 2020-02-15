Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 107,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after acquiring an additional 166,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,752,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $184.41. 882,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,488. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $186.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

