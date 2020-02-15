Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 50,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 723,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,319,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,277,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. 26,436,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,015,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

