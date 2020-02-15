Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142,227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,578,000 after acquiring an additional 859,989 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 176,878 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 2,553,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,545. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

