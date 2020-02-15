Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,320 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,271,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,612,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 2,444,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,582. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.