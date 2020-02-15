Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,022. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

