Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 79,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 4,074,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,016 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,237. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

