Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 397,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

