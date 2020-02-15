Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $19.01 on Friday, reaching $289.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,969,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,939. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $294.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

