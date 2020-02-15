Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 44.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

