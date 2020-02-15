Sepio Capital LLC Acquires 2,590 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 250.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $20,723,000. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $168.07. 1,152,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,563. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

