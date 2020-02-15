Sepio Capital LLC Acquires 4,112 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.0% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,882,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,347,777. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.