Sepio Capital LLC Has $6.74 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3,670.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Carnival by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,230. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

