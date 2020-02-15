Sepio Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

