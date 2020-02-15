Sepio Capital LLC Invests $8.23 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,995 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

