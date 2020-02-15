Sepio Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total value of $717,112.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

NYSE FDS traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $299.54. 190,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

