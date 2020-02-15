Sepio Capital LLC Sells 645 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,950.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.