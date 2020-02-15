Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 397,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.