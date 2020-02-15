ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,435 shares of company stock worth $35,645,221. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.82.

ServiceNow stock opened at $356.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.51. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

