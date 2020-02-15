SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $36.65 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

