SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

